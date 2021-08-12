Benedict Cumberbatch To Be Lauded With TIFF Tribute Actor Award

The Imitation Game Oscar nominee will be receiving this year’s TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the fest’s 46th edition. Benedict Cumberbatch has two movies at this year’s TIFF: Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, and Amazon Studios’ The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe — both of which will have their Canadian premieres at the fest.

In addition to being an Academy Award nominee, Cumberbatch won an Emmy Award for playing the role of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock and a BAFTA for his role in Patrick Melrose.

“Benedict has portrayed some of the most memorable characters screened at TIFF, whether it was Alan Turing in The Imitation Game or Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate; he also has an uncanny ability to take on interesting, complex roles and make them his own in films such as 12 Years a Slave and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy — all of which screened at the Festival,” said, Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, TIFF. “He has had a lasting relationship with TIFF, including two TIFF People’s Choice Award-winning films, and his remarkable range and onscreen presence is sure to captivate audiences at this year’s Festival with his upcoming films The Power of the Dog and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.”

Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award include Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Kate Winslet, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Cumberbatch joins a list of recently announced TIFF honorees, including his fellow actor-prize recipient, two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain; award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin, who will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media; and Oscar–nominated French Canadian Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at this year’s Awards broadcast. The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards is co-produced by Bell Media Studios and, for the second straight year, will be broadcast nationally by CTV and streamed internationally by Variety.

The TIFF Tribute Awards honour the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator.