‘Benedetta’ Star Daphne Patakia Signs With Artist International Group For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Daphne Patakia has inked with Artist International Group for management.

She’ll be represented at AIG by partner Chris Prapha and founder David Unger.

Patakia most recently starred in Benedetta, the latest film from Paul Verhoeven, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The historical drama about a nun in 17th-century Italy, who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions, is currently showing in French cinemas. It’s set to be released in the United States later this year.

The actress is currently shooting the second season of French television series OVNI(s) for Canal+.

She has also starred opposite Matt Dillon in Nimic, a short film directed by three-time Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) as well as Tony Gatlif’s Djam, which premiered at the the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. She is also known for her role as Eleanor of Austria in the Canal+ series Versailles.

At Artist International Group, which Unger founded in 2017, Patakia joins a roster of international clients that includes actors Donny Yen (John Wick, Ip Man), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings, The Tudors), Michelle Yeoh (Avatar, Crazy Rich Asians), Anil Kapoor (24: India, Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan, Memoirs of a Geisha), and Tom Welling (Professionals, Lucifer), as well as writer/directors such as Amanda Sthers (Holy Lands, Madame), Tony Kaye (American History X, Detachment), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin, La Parisienne), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World, Do Not Disturb), Francesco Carrozzini (1937, Franca: Chaos and Creation), and Oscar winner Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction).

Patakia continues to be represented in France by Agence Adequat.