‘Being James Bond’ Retrospective With Daniel Craig To Stream On Apple TV App Ahead Of ‘No Time To Die’ Theatrical Release

Being James Bond, from MGM, will stream exclusively on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of the theatrical release of No Time To Die, the 25th installment of the storied franchise.

The 45-minute retrospective features Daniel Craig reflecting on his 15 years playing Bond, with never-before-seen archival footage from his oeuvre and conversations with 07 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It will be available for free to Apple TV customers in over 30 countries and regions from September 7 through October 7. No Time To Die, Craig’s last outing as Bond, will be released in theaters on Sept. 30 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on Oct. 8 through MGM via United Artists Releasing.

“A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me,” the actor tells Wilson and Broccoli in the film. “I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Watch on Deadline

“Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying,” Broccoli says.

“It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me,” adds Wilson.

Being James Bond was directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool) and produced by Charlie Thomas, Carla Poole and Special Treats Productions. Colin Burrows served as executive producer.

In May, MGM agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $845 million but the deal is being scrutinized by U.S. regulators and hasn’t closed yet. Amazon said in May it anticipates the close sometime mid next year.