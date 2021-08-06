Beijing International Film Festival Delayed Due To China’s Rising Covid Cases

Organizers of the Beijing International Film Festival have postponed the event due to increasing Covid cases in China.

A brief statement was posted on the festival’s WeChat page stating the fest would move off its planned August 14-21 dates. No updated dates were provided.

“The organizing committee will pay close attention to the progress of epidemic prevention and control,” the statement, translated from Mandarin, read. New dates would be announced “if conditions permit”, it added.

China is facing up to its worst outbreak of Covid since the virus first emerged in Wuhan. While official numbers are still low – reported cases are below 100 per day but are rising – authorities are acting swiftly and decisively in trying to contain any outbreak, introducing widespread testing and containment measures.

The impact is also being felt at the box office. War epic The Battle at Lake Changjin, which was poised to be one of the country’s biggest summer blockbusters when it released August 12, has been delayed indefinitely, producers Bona Film Group announced.