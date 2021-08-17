‘Behind The Monsters’: Shudder Orders Horror Icons Docu-Series About Chucky, Michael Myers & More

Shudder, AMC’s genre streamer, has ordered Behind The Monsters a docu-series exploring how Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead and more came to be icons of the horror genre. The series is written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and hails from Stage 3 Productions.

The six-part docu-series will see each of the installments focus on a single horror character. Additional series subjects are Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Candyman. Episodes will feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear include Drac & Swan Boulet (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula), Horror Noire documentary writer and producer Ashlee Blackwell, The Last Podcast on the Left’s Ben Kissel and Henry Zebrowski, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek and filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), April Wolfe (Black Christmas, 2019), David Bruckner (Hellraiser reboot) and filmmaker and drag artist Peaches Christ.

Behind the Monsters is executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom.

The docu-series will debut just days before Halloween on October 26, with episodes rolling out weekly. See each episode description below.

• CANDYMAN, featuring interviews with the original Candyman (1992) director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen; Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta; and Horror Noire’s Tananarive Due, among others.

• CHUCKY, with interviews with Child’s Play (1988) Creator/Writer Don Mancini, Director Tom Holland and star Catherine Hicks, along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, among others.

• JASON VOORHEES, including interviews with Kane Hodder, actor/stuntman from Friday the 13th Parts VII & VIII, Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X, and Tom Savini, special effects creator on Friday the 13th Parts I & IV, among others.

• MICHAEL MYERS, featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney, among others.

• FREDDY KRUEGER, including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye, as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle, among others.

• PINHEAD, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others.