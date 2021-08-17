‘Bedknobs And Broomsticks’ Stage Musical Writers Neil Bartram & Brian Hill Sign With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, writers of the stage musical adaptation of Disney’s Bedknobs And Broomsticks that launched a UK and Ireland tour last weekend, have signed with Verve for representation.

Produced by Michael Harrison, Bedknobs and Broomsticks is adapted from Disney’s 1971 live action-animation hybrid. Bertram wrote new music for the stage production (which also includes songs from the original film) and Hill wrote the book.

The stage musical made its world premiere at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle on Aug. 14, with additional tour dates currently scheduled through next spring.

The production stars Dianne Pilkington as Miss Price, the witch-in-training played in the film by Angela Lansbury, and Charles Brunton as Emelius Browne (David Tomlinson in the movie).

Other Bertram-Hill credits include The Story of My Life, which ran on Broadway in 2009, and Goodspeed Musicals’ The Theory of Relativity and Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Watch on Deadline

Formed last year under theater agent Chris Till, Verve’s theatrical artists line-up includes David Bryan (Diana The Musical), Bob Martin (The Prom), Stew & Heidi Rodewald (Passing Strange) and Robert Horn (Tootsie).