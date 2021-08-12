BBC Hires Philippa Kowarsky As Storyville Commissioning Editor

The BBC has appointed Philippa Kowarsky to the role of Commissioning Editor of Storyville, the org’s international documentary strand.

Kowarsky joins from Cinephil, the international sales and advisory firm which she founded in 1997. During her time at the company she worked on films including the BAFTA winning The Act Of Killing and the Oscar nominated Collective. Kowarsky has also worked as a producer on the Oscar nominated The Gatekeepers, the Emmy winning Night Will Fall, and the Sundance award winner Flee.

At the BBC she will report to Rose Garnett, director of BBC Film. Her focus will be identifying and co-producing doc features from around the world.

Storyville’s Jo Lapping has been upped to Head of Factual Acquisitions, reporting to Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition. Lapping will acquire both documentary films and factual programming for the BBC, working closely with Kowarsky.

Philippa Kowarsky said: “Crossing over from Cinephil, my company of over twenty years – and from sales, distribution and production – to commissioning is a thrilling prospect. As a firm believer in public service television and its role in democracies, I’m proud to be working for the BBC. I’m looking forward to merging my love of great storytelling with Storyville’s and to upholding its commitment to reach and include audiences all over the UK. It is an honour to follow this incredible legacy and continue the quest to find, nurture and support the best documentaries from around the globe.”

Rose Garnett said: “Philippa’s extraordinary experience and formidable reputation as a champion for bold, original stories and filmmakers make this a truly exciting appointment. We can’t wait to see where she takes Storyville next.”