BBC Orders Raft Of Factual Programming Including ‘Frida & Diego’, ‘Black Art Matters’, ‘The Bolsonaros’ & ‘Union With David Olusoga’

The BBC has ordered a raft of factual and arts programming, including three-part BBC Two docu-series Frida & Diego, an exploration of the personal and political life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her relationship with Diego Rivera.

The Rogan Films production will be directed by Louise Lockwood. Executive producers are James Rogan, Nancy Bornat and Mark Hedgecoe. BBC commissioner is Emma Cahusac.

Four-part series Black Art Matters will examine how African-American creativity has transformed popular culture. It is the first series commission for BBC Small Indie Fund company Milk And Honey Productions, whose previous work for the BBC includes The Trouble With Naipaul, Stacey Dooley Investigates Spycams and Sex Criminals. Executive producer is Lucy Pilkington and the series will be made in association with Afua Hirsch and her production company, Born In Me.

Meanwhile, the new slate also includes Union With David Olusoga, a five-part BBC Two docu-series about union and disunion in the UK. The historian will explore the current division along the borders between the ‘home nations’ but how social class and inequality remains entrenched in the UK, as does England’s north-south divide and the historic dominance of London.

Watch on Deadline

The broadcaster has ordered a three-part documentary about controversial Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and a five-part science series presented by Chris Packham about planet Earth.

Also announced today is a new series of plays with theatres across the UK; a new selection of monologues for BBC Four on the theme of poverty; and a feature-length film about British composer Michael Tippett by filmmaker John Bridcut.