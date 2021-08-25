BBC Commissions Comedy-Thriller ‘Black Ops’ & Brink’s Mat Robbery Drama ‘The Gold’; Fremantle Inks First-Look With Afua Hirsch – Global Briefs

BBC Orders Comedy-Thriller ‘Black Ops’

BBC Comedy has commissioned new comedy-thriller series Black Ops created by Famalam actors Gbemisola Ikumelo and Akemnji Ndifornyen and writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woof (Click and Collect). The six-part (6×30) series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022, follows the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration as they become part of a powerful criminal enterprise. But for the duo, it quickly becomes more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco. Series was commissioned by BBC head of comedy Tanya Qureshi and is produced by Ndifornyen and Josh Cole, the exec producer for BBC Studios Productions. Gregor Sharp is the commissioning editor for the BBC and BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally. Casting details are expected to be announced shortly. “These characters have been swimming around in my head for a long time and so finally seeing them get to live and speak and just be ridiculous is super exciting,” said Ikumelo.

Fremantle & De Maio Entertainment Sign First-Look With ‘Enslaved’ Presenter Afua Hirsch

Fremantle and De Maio Entertainment have inked a first look deal with broadcaster and filmmaker’s Afua Hirsch’s production company Born In Me. The agreement will give Fremantle and De Maio rights to co-develop, produce and distribute scripted and unscripted television and film projects with the production company. Hirsch is best known for her work on culture, identity and history in the African diaspora. She recently co-presented factual documentary series Enslaved alongside Samuel L. Jackson, shedding new light on 400 years of human trafficking by Europeans from Africa to the New World. The first project in development under the first look deal is a TV drama series based on the true story of Kweku Adoboli, the former investment banker who was jailed in 2012 after unauthorized losses of $2B. Story will interweave the pressures and emotional complexities of being a black man working in London, becoming criminalized and battling deportation to a country he left at the age of four.

BBC Commissions Brink’s-Mat Robbery Drama ‘The Gold’

The BBC has commissioned new six-part drama The Gold, inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed. The event saw six armed men break into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, where they inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26B ($35.6B). What started as a typical robbery became a seminal event in British criminal history and marked, at the time, the biggest robbery in the world’s history causing the birth of large-scale international money laundering. The series was commissioned by Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger and will be written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric). It’s a co-production between Tannadice Pictures, an Objective Fiction partner, and VIS, a division of ViacomCBS for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Amazon Launches First UK TikTok Series ‘Just So You Know’

Amazon Prime Video is launching its first ever UK TikTok original series Just So You Know from Thursday. The show will spotlight six LGBTQ+ TikTok creators and see them write remarkable love letters to the love of their lives, confessing how they feel and exploring what modern love looks like. Series, which is directed by filmmaker and drag artist Joseph Wilson, was inspired by Amazon’s show Modern Love and is the first new and original series in the UK exclusively created for and hosted on social media platform TikTok.