‘Batwoman’: Bridget Regan To Play Poison Ivy In Season 3 Of CW Drama

The CW’s Batwoman has tapped Bridget Regan to play Pamela Isley, a.k.a. Poison Ivy, for the drama’s upcoming junior season opposite star Javicia Leslie.

Regan will recur as the former botany student of Gotham University, who was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. Pamela’s plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain: Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right … even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

She joins recently announced cast members Nick Creegan and Victoria Caragena, who will appear as Marquis Jet and Renee Montoya, respectively.

Watch on Deadline

In the Batwoman Season 2 finale, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) has fully taken up the mantle of Batwoman with Kate Kane leaving Gotham in a search for her long-missing cousin Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). It also was revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was believed to have died in childbirth, is actually alive.

Batwoman also features stars Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. The CW series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Regan most recently appeared in the limited drama series Paradise Lost opposite Josh Harnett, Nick Nolte and Barbara Hershey. She also appeared as Rose/Sin Rostro in Jane the Virgin, Dottie in Marvel’s Agent Carter and Rebecca in White Collar.

Additional credits include The Last Ship, Legend of the Seeker, Beauty and the Beast, The Black Donnellys and more.

Regan is repped by Gasparro Management and UTA.