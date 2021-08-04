‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Podcast Leads HBO Max’s Audio Push

HBO Max is the latest television company to ramp up its push into podcasts.

The WarnerMedia streamer has made a number of moves in the audio space and is bringing together a number of projects under the HBO Max banner and platform.

The company is launching Batman: The Audio Adventures, a scripted original starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman and John Leguizamo as the Riddler.

This is separate from DC Comics’ own Batman podcast that it is making with Spotify. It comes as rivals such as Netflix also step up their plans in the audio space.

HBO Max is also launching its first look-back audio series, centered around Band of Brothers, prepping a new Insecure spin-off podcast and expanding its deal with podcast firm Audacy.

This comes as the HBO Max Podcast Program has grown from four podcasts to over 25 including companion series based on shows such as Chernobyl and Lovecraft Country. The moves were announced by Michael Gluckstadt and Becky Rho, Co-Directors of the HBO Max Podcast Program at the Podcast Movement festival in Nashville.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will be released exclusively on HBO Max in the fall. Drawing inspiration from the 1960s Batman series and Batman: The Animated Series, the series is produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC and is written and directed by Dennis McNicholas.

A Band of Brothers series, hosted by Roger Bennett, will launch on September 9 and will feature interviews with cast and exec producer Tom Hanks.

Issa Rae’s Insecure is getting a sequel to its Looking for Latoya series. We Stay Looking will explore topics such as prison labor in America, racism in school systems, the alarming mortality rate of Black women during hospital stays and childbirth.

It is expanding its partnership with Audacy to include HBO Max and HBO Documentary titles. Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios has produces such as Lovecraft Country Radio and The Chernobyl Podcast and will now launch Trade Secrets, featuring conversations between actors, writers, and directors, as well as a series around documentaries.

It is continuing its partnership with iHeartMedia, which has co-produced series around Raised By Wolves, Genera+ion and Search Party, and launching HBO Max Movie Club, hosted by comedian Matt Rogers.

Finally, it has partnered with Kast Media to bring The OC podcast Welcome to The OC Bitches, which is hosted by Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, to the service.

“Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode,” said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. “Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we’re following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content.”