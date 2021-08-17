‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Returns To Top Monday Ratings; ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Wins Viewers

Bachelor In Paradise returned to ABC for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and topped Monday night ratings. The series, which also saw David Spade take over for former host Chris Harrison, drew in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.06 million viewers upon its two-hour opening, per fast affiliates. While Bachelor In Paradise topped ratings for yet another night of pandemic-era television, the premiere fell from its 2019 debut by five tenths in its demo and nearly 30% in viewers.

NBC scored the most-watched program Monday with the two-hour semifinals of American Ninja Warrior (0.5, 3.33M). Up against both Bachelor In Paradise and American Ninja Warrior in the first hour of primetime were The Neighborhood on CBS, Rosewell, New Mexico on the CW and Hell’s Kitchen on Fox.

With more attention on the Bachelor In Paradise return and American Ninja Warrior, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon, House Broken and The Republic of Sarah had quiet showings.

The night ended with the 10 o’clock hour, which saw NBC’s The Wall (0.5, 2.61M) topping that time slot’s ratings and viewers. ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game finale saw Joey Lawrence pick a software company manager as his date, but was no match for The Wall – bringing in a 0.4 rating and 1.77 million viewers.