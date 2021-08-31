‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Dips Slightly But Tops Monday Ratings; ‘Duncanville’ & ‘HouseBroken’ Finales Stable

Monday primetime returned to Sayulita, Mexico for a new two-hour episode of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. Lance Bass took his turn as guest host for the latest installment, which drew in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.23 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Bachelor in Paradise dipped slightly from last Monday’s episode (0.9, 3.22M), but marked the evening’s highest-rated program. Last night’s episode was also up from last Tuesday by one tenth in demo rating and approximately 17% in viewers.

Trailing behind Bachelor in Paradise overall were a new Hell’s Kitchen on Fox (0.6, 2.49M) and another two-hour installment of American Ninja Warrior on NBC (0.5, 3.54M). American Ninja Warrior rose from last week (0.4, 3.27M) to top viewers on Monday.

Beyond Hell’s Kitchen, Fox had a busy night with not one, but two season finales. Monday primetime saw HouseBroken (0.3, .98M) and Duncanville (0.2, 2.32M) remain steady from previous weeks in their season enders.

CBS’s Monday primetime programming consisted of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon and NCIS: Los Angeles reruns. Of the repeats, The Neighborhood (0.4, 3.47M) was the highest-rated and most-watched.

Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, .66M) over on the CW remained steady from the previous week, as did The Republic of Sarah in its penultimate episode for the season (0.0, .33M).

In the 10 p.m. hour, The Wall on NBC remained stable in ratings but saw a small dip in viewership. ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer returned to earn another 0.3 demo rating and 1.39M viewers, down from its premiere last week.



