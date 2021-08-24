‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Up From Previous Week To Top Monday Ratings; ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Dips But Wins Viewers

ABC and NBC ruled Monday evening with two-hour episodes of Bachelor In Paradise and American Ninja Warrior, respectively. Bachelor In Paradise ticked up from its season premiere in the previous week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.22 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Monday’s episode surpassed previous installment by one tenth in demo rating and 4.97% in viewership. Bachelor in Paradise was the highest-rated program of the evening.

American Ninja Warrior on NBC, dropped from last Monday’s episode by one tenth in the demo rating and dipped slightly by 1.8% in viewers. American Ninja Warrior (0.4, 3.27M) came out on top despite its drop and earned the most-watched spot on Monday.

CBS’ Monday programming consisted of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon and NCIS: Los Angeles reruns. The Neighborhood (0.3, 2.68M) was the network’s winner for Monday.

Watch on Deadline

Fox’s Monday started with a new Hell’s Kitchen (0.6, 2.44), and grew quiet with HouseBroken and Duncanville. Of the animated series, which tied in ratings, HouseBroken took in more viewers.

Following Bachelor In Paradise, ABC introduced The Ultimate Surfer. The surfboard competition series, produced by Pilgrim Media Group, premiered to a 0.3 demo rating and 1.49M viewers. The reality program was up against NBC’s The Wall (0.4, 2.70M) NCIS: Los Angeles (0.2,1.97M) on CBS.