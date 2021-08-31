AVOD Service DistroTV Launches ‘Desi’ Bundle In North America & UK With 15+ South Asian Channels

EXCLUSIVE: DistroTV, one of the largest independent, ad-supported streaming platforms in the world, is launching ‘DistroTV Desi’, which will offer more than 15 premier South Asian channels.

The bundle will roll out in the coming weeks in the US, UK, Europe, and Canada. It will not require a subscription of registration. Content will include news, entertainment and lifestyle geared towards the Desi (South Asian – Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan) population abroad.

Channels will include: Republic TV, India’s most watched English news channel; Zoom, India’s leading Hindi entertainment television channel featuring Bollywood music, gossip and celebrity updates; Mastiii TV, India’s number one music and youth channel; BritAsia TV, from the UK, a diverse channel with a focus on Bhangra, Punjabi Pop and Bollywood; and Akaal Channel, the Punjabi-language, Sikhi based lifestyle channel.

The company said it was looking to cater to a large diaspora that have typically been lacking authentic entertainment from their home countries. The bundle brings DistroTV’s overall estate to more than 150 channels. The service is available on mobile devices, the web and through various platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

“We’re thrilled to provide our diverse and growing global audience with the content they crave, without any subscription fees,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “No longer will Desi communities in these major markets feel that they cannot access their favorite shows or channels, or feel restricted by associated costs. Our mission at DistroTV is to provide content for every viewer, on every device. And that’s exactly what we’re accomplishing with this latest bundled offering.”

“This is just the beginning, we have many more channels in the pipeline. Smaller South Asian audiences with regional language roots like Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Malayalam who have been largely ignored by mainstream media platforms can now watch their favorite channels in their regional language on DistroTV Desi, without having to depend on dodgy boxes and pirated apps,” added Rajesh Nair, Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition at DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.