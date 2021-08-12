‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix Live-Action Adaptation Sets Main Cast, Creative Team

Netflix has set the core cast and creative team for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Gordon Cormier (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Kiawentiio (Beans), Ian Ousley (Physical), and Dallas Liu (PEN15) have been cast as series regulars in the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series.

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) executive producing, along with Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.

Written by Kim, Netflix bills the series as an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined as a live-action adventure.

Cormier will portray Aang, a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

Kiawentiio is Katara, a determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her small village. Though only fourteen, she’s already endured great personal tragedy, which has held her back from rising to her true potential, though it’s never dimmed her warm and caring spirit.

Oulsey plays Sokka, Katara’s sardonic and resourceful 16-year-old brother. Outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously, despite his inner doubts over his warrior skills… doubts that he masks with his wit and deadpan sense of

humor.

Liu is Zuko, a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Currently roaming the world in exile, he’s on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and live up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

In a blog post, Kim spoke to the importance of authenticity for him and the creative team in developing the live-action adaptation, which features a cast of Asian or Indigenous backgrounds.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” Kim wrote. “This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly

exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender, which aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon, follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation. The Legend of Korra launched on Nickelodeon in 2012 and ran for four seasons.

