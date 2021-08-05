Oz Film & TV Firm Arcadia Hires Production & Development Execs; Adds Cannes, Berlin & Peter Strickland Movies To Distribution Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Australian producer-distributor Arcadia, whose recent credits include Netflix pic 2067 with Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten, has made two hires and revealed its upcoming distribution and development slates.

Bec Janek is joining as Head of Production and Anna Dadic will take the role of Head of Development.

Janek comes into the role after a close collaboration with Arcadia, more recently as a co-producer on sci fi feature 2067 and line producer on Sissy, starring Aisha Dee (The Bold Type). Prior to those films, Janek produced Cannes 2018 shhort Dots and was a former executive at Russell Crowe’s SSM.

Janek will be responsible for shepherding projects into production and will take the lead on select projects.

Dadic, a former theatrical agent at HLA Management, will manage Arcadia’s feature development slate and expand Arcadia’s slate of scripted TV.

Already underway in development under Dadic are the sci-fi series The Immaculate Void, adapted from the sci-fi novel of the same name by Brian Hodge; and LGBTQIA+ World-War 2 rom-com series While The Men Are Away, co-created by Monica Zanetti whose queer rom-com feature Ellie And Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) was released this year in UK and U.S. Other series in development include comedy Minority Report, created by Five Bedrooms and Playing For Keeps writer Mithila Gupta and co-creator Sleena Wilson.

On the features slate are Brooke Goldfinch’s cosmetic thriller Splitters, with Truant Pictures and Grumpy Originals; and, after recently being awarded the AACTA Short Film of the Decade for Welcome to Iron Knob, Dave Wade will make his feature debut with horror comedy Pocketknife.

Janek said of her new role: “I have known Lisa and Alex for many years and I’m excited to join this dynamic and creative company in this role to advance their bold and exciting production output.”

On her hire, Dadic added: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with a company of women whose determination and ambition I admire so much, and to foster a prolific and distinctive slate of work.”

Janek and Dadic join Arcadia’s management team which includes producer Lisa Shaunessy and Arcadia’s Head of Distribution Alexandra Burke, both of whom are founding partners.

Shaunessy and Burke said in a joint statement: “Bec and Anna bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team that expand Arcadia’s capacity to grow our slate of unique projects and boost our ability to back new and bold creative voices. We are thrilled to welcome them both to the team.”

Meanwhile, Arcadia’s distribution arm is lining up the release of Dasha Nekrasova’s Jeffrey Epstein inspired giallo horror The Scary of Sixty-First, which played at the Berlin Film Festival, and Danielle Arbid’s 2020 Cannes title Simple Passion. In the pipe for 2022 are Peter Strickland’s Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie starrer Flux Gourmet, picked up from Bankside, and Arcadia’s own Sissy.

Arcadia’s previous producer credits also include AACTA-winning series Hipsters and Sundance Midnight pic Killing Ground. Previous releases include Peter Strickland’s In Fabric, Zanetti’s Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), and French comedy Perfumes.