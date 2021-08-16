New Film & TV Studio Planned In Western Sydney, Australia

Australian producer James M. Vernon is leading the charge for a new ten sound stage studio in the country.

The Lakeside Studio and Penrith Lakes Development Corporation today announced a commercial agreement to develop the purpose-built studio in Western Sydney to service the growing demand for content.

The Lakeside Studio complex is being planned across 96 acres (39 hectares) west of Sydney. The multi-million-dollar facility is being lined up over three phases with the idea for it to eventually feature 10 sound stages of various sizes aimed at attracting large-scale international productions, as well as catering for the domestic market.

According to the developers, Number One sound stage will have a capacity of 48,000sqft (4500sqm) and will be the largest sound stage in the Southern Hemisphere, with a total sound stage area of more than 226,000sqft (21,000sqm). There will also be a massive backlot and extensive water shooting options, the team said.

James M. Vernon, an executive-producer on movies including Hacksaw Ridge, The King’s Daughter and Predestination, will serve as Managing Director. He will be joined by his daughter and fellow producer Kristy Vernon (Gabriel) in the role of Director Studio Operations, and former Warner Bros. International President Wayne Duband, who will serve as the international studio consultant.

Australia has recently played host to a number of major productions including Thor: Love and Thunder, Escape From Spiderhead, Nine Perfect Strangers and Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

Vernon said: “As streaming platforms race to produce original content, surging demand for studio sound stage space has created a worldwide shortage of studio facilities. Featuring extensive purpose-built digital production facilities, Lakeside Studio is set to become a new powerhouse of creative production to attract international film and television productions and deliver a world-class studio environment.”

Duband added: “Australia’s film industry is thriving and over the last decade has developed a global industry reputation with a slate of productions that have had an overwhelmingly positive shooting experience. This was further fuelled by the way the country handled the global pandemic with an unprecedented boom in both local and international film production. Combined with financial incentives, a wealth of talent, a range of locations, Lakeside Studio will be perfectly positioned to meet the demand.”

Kristy Vernon stated: “Sydney is home to some of the best creative talent anywhere in the world, so every effort will be made to nurture, harness and promote the emerging writers, directors and producers, but in particular provide the industries future top line crew personnel by way of traineeships via the establishment of the Lakeside Studio Film Academy.”