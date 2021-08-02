Aubrey Plaza To Headline ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Pilot

Aubrey Plaza is set to star as the title character in and produce Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez.

Written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Plaza’s Olga Acevedo is a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more.

Gomez-Rejon partnered with Gonzalez after reading her novel in manuscript form. Together, they developed the series from the ground up and will executive produce the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.

Plaza won the Best First Feature 2018 Independent Spirit Award for Ingrid Goes West. She next will be seen starring in Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller opposite Jason Statham and Best Sellers opposite Michael Caine, which premiered at Berlin this year. On TV, Plaza most recently starred in Noah Hawley’s FX series Legion and is known for her role on NBC comedy series Parks & Recreation. She is repped by MGMT, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello.