Aubrey Plaza To Star in Low Spark Films’ ‘Emily The Criminal’, Will Also Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey Plaza is set to star in Emily The Criminal, from producer Low Spark Films. Plaza is also on board as a producer. Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke have also been cast in the feature. The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), who is down on her luck and saddled with debt who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.

The pic is written and directed by John Patton Ford. Tyler Davidson, Plaza and Drew Sykes are producing, with Dexter Braff, Kevin Flanigan, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Lowell Shapiro, and Mike Dill serving as Executive Producers. Low Spark is fully financing the film.

ICM Partners, CAA Media Finance and Verve are handling domestic sales. Production recently wrapped on the film in Los Angeles.

Plaza recently starred in and produced Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West and starred in Happiest Season. Plaza will next be seen starring in two upcoming films – Guy Ritchie’s Untitled Thriller opposite Jason Statham and Best Sellers opposite Michael Caine which premiered at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. Plaza recently signed onto star as the lead role in Hulu’s drama series, Olga Dies Dreaming which she will also produce. Additionally, she well known for starring in Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion and the Emmy-nominated comedy, Parks & Recreation.

Gershon will next appear as ‘Moxxi’ in Eli Roth and Lionsgate’s highly anticipated adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands. Later this year, she will be seen opposite Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. Most recently, she starred in Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival, opposite Wallace Shawn.

Plaza is represented by MGMT, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, Gershon is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Stewart Talent, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, Echikunwoke is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment, Ford is represented by Verve, Black Box Management, and Morris Yorn.