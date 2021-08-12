Association Of Film Commissioners International Names California Film Commission Alum Eve Honthaner President

Eve Honthaner, former deputy director of the California Film Commission, has been named president of the Association of Film Commissioners International. She succeeds Kevin “KJ” Jennings, who led the organization through the Covid-19 pandemic remotely from New Zealand.

Honthaner’s appointment returns AFCI’s leadership to the organization’s Los Angeles headquarters. Founded in 1975, the AFCI is a global nonprofit professional organization that represents city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents.

Honthaner said she felt drawn to the position as soon as she heard about AFCI’s search for a new Los Angeles-based president. “It was as if all roads previously taken have led me to this destination,” she said. “How often does one’s varied background match an organization’s needs so completely? I’m thrilled for the opportunity to represent film commissioners all over the world and to lead AFCI into its next chapter.”

“We wanted to find a leader who understands film commissions, production, education, event planning, incentives and all the other fields vital to the success of our members,” said Tim Clark, AFCI’s board chair and Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner. “Eve fits the job perfectly. She brings valuable connections and a long track record of success. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

Honthaner served as deputy director of the California Film Commission from 2013-2020, where she worked with film offices across the state to facilitate production and implement film-friendly policies. While at the CFC, she provided production assistance to projects of all sizes; reviewed film ordinances and regulatory matters affecting the entertainment industry; worked with a network of more than 58 regional film offices; co-produced special events and conferences (including several years of the Film in California Conference) and promoted production and job creation across the state. She helped create the annual Location California magazine and represented the CFC at numerous industry functions. She also worked closely with the FAA to disseminate federal guidelines for filming with drones.

Earlier in her career, she worked in various staff positions and freelance capacities, from production assistant to line producer. She was associated with companies such as Orion Pictures, DreamWorks and Legendary Pictures, and worked as a production coordinator on films such as Titanic, Tropic Thunder and Just Married. She also created and taught a summer course at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts for nearly 20 years and authored two textbooks: The Complete Film Production Handbook and Hollywood Drive: What it Takes to Break in, Hang in & Make It in the Entertainment Industry.

Honthaner is a member of the Producers Guild of America and serves on advisory boards for the California State University Entertainment Alliance and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles.

Based in Los Angeles, AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education for film commissions and businesses in the screen sector to foster economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. It also produces two signature events each year – AFCI Week and Cineposium – that draw attendees, speakers and exhibitors from around the world.