Apple Reaches Tentative $100M Deal In Class-Action Lawsuit By US App Developers

“The terms of the agreement will help make the App Store an even better business opportunity for developers, while maintaining the safe and trusted marketplace users love,” said the Apple statement. “Apple appreciates the developer feedback and ideas that helped inform the agreement, and respects the ongoing judicial review process.”

As part of the deal, Apple and the developers agreed to maintain the program in its current structure for at least the next three years. Businesses earning less than $1 million annually will continue to benefit from the reduced commission, while larger developers pay the App Store’s standard commission on app purchases and in-app payments.

To give developers even more flexibility to reach their customers, Apple is also clarifying that developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app. Developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt out. Today, Apple also announced additional App Store updates with the launch of the News Partner Program. Recognizing the importance of rigorous journalism and a free and independent press, the program includes a new slate of initiatives to expand Apple’s support for journalism.

To participate in the program, news organizations must provide their customers with access to their content in Apple News using Apple News Format. Participating organizations will benefit from a 15 percent commission on qualifying subscriptions to their news app. Paired with the App Store Small Business Program, this new program will help provide multiple avenues for news organizations to make their content available to Apple customers while supporting local journalism.