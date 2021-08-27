Apple Reaches Tentative $100M Deal In Class-Action Lawsuit By US App Developers

Apple has announced that it has a deal to settle a class-action lawsuit initiated by a group of US app developers who claimed anti-competitive practices in the company’s App Store.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019, and claimed that Apple charged developers excessive commissions on in-app purchases. To settle, Apple will pay $100 million into a Small Developers Assistance Fund and will change its terms on app transactions.
The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. But Apple issued a statement announcing what it called “significant changes” to its App Store, systems and procedures. .The number of price points available to app developers will expand from less than 100 to more than 500.
To give developers even more flexibility to reach their customers, Apple is also clarifying that developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app. Developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt out.
Today, Apple also announced additional App Store updates with the launch of the News Partner Program. Recognizing the importance of rigorous journalism and a free and independent press, the program includes a new slate of initiatives to expand Apple’s support for journalism.
