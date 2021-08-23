Anti-Vaxxers Storm UK Broadcaster ITN Offices & Harass Presenter Jon Snow

A group of ‘anti-vaxx’ protestors have broken into the headquarters of ITN, the UK production company that houses ITV News and Channel 4 News.

Videos spread across social media, many filmed by the protagonists themselves, showing the group camped in the lobby of the building. Several depicted Jon Snow, the high-profile news presenter, being harassed and insulted as he tried to make his way into the building.

“It’s a real shame you didn’t speak up for the children you could have,” one protestor could be heard shouting. Another asked Snow if he was a paedophile. Both were ignored by the presenter as he was escorted inside.

Police arrived at the scene and contained the protestors by closing the doors outside of reception; there was some violence witnessed as the officers tried to contain the scene. Staff at ITN were kept in their offices for protection.

Videos were broadcast live by the group of protestors, who according to witnesses numbered more than 100. They showed a man with a loudspeaker who claimed to represent “freedom of choice and freedom of speech”. He added that the media had portrayed their movement as “crazy” and “conspiracy theorists”, and that they would not leave until they were granted a debate about coronavirus and received a weekly update of all the “adverse reactions” to the vaccine. Their actions have been widely condemned on social media.

This is the latest in a series of incidents targeting British media by so-called anti-vax protestors. Earlier this month, a group of anti-vaxxers tried to storm media hub Television Centre.

