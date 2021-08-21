Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Letter From Afghanistan Teen As First Post

Angelina Jolie has begun her social media life with a bang, as her first post has accumulated 1,168,915 likes and 3.7 million followers in just nine hours.

Jolie used her first post to draw attention to a letter she said she received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” Jolie said in the post caption. “So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

The girl, whose name was redacted, wrote about her fears that the return of the Taliban will end her school career, saying “we are all imprisoned again.”

Jolie stars in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, and recounted her time in Afghanistan a couple weeks before the September 11 attacks. That’s when she said she first met with refugees escaping the Taliban’s rule.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country,” she wrote. “To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

Jolie vowed not to turn her eyes away from the tragedy unfolding at the Afghanistan airport and throughout the country.

“Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me,” Jolie said.

Jolie’s post received more than 25,000 likes in under an hour.

Jolie joins other public figures who are also speaking out about the situation in Afghanistan.