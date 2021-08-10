Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The culmination of a remarkable months-long fall from grace, three-term New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he will resign as he faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and possible impeachment by a State Assembly where has lost most of his support.

In a lengthy and still defiant video statement, Cuomo apologized to his accusers but bemoaned a process that he characterized as overly political. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” he said. “And therefore, that is what I will do.”

Kathy Hochul, the state’s lieutenant governor, will take office when his resignation takes effect in 14 days, Cuomo said. Hochul will be the state’s first female governor.

In a statement, Hochul said, “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, no fan of Cuomo, called the governor’s resignation past time and good for the state.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with numerous other top Democrats, called on Cuomo to step aside last week, when state Attorney General Leticia James released an investigative report outlining allegations from 11 women. One, Brittany Commisso, appeared on CBS This Morning on Monday to detail her claim that Cuomo groped her twice when she was working as an executive assistant.

Cuomo, 63, has consistently denied all of the most serious allegations like groping and has consistently — including today — called other accusations “generational” misunderstandings, and a result in part of a touchy-feely Italian heritage that included kissing on the cheeks and outward displays of affections that he never intended to be sexual in nature. “In my mind, I didn’t cross the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the lines had been redrawn,” he said.

But despite the cloud of allegations and his loss of support, Cuomo’s resignation was still a shocker. The statement, which continued to criticize the AG’s investigative report, started with a list of grievances by his lawyer and for a while appeared to be shaping up into another session of the governor playing offence — before it pivoting at the end.

“The situation is not about the facts, the truth, thoughtful analysis, about how do we make the system better. This is about politics and our political system today is too often driven by the extremes,” he said. “Rashness has replaced reasonableness, loudness has replaced soundness, Twitter has become the public square for policy debate. There is a conversation to be had on generational and cultural differences… but the political environment is too hot and too reactionary for that now.”

Cuomo’s resignation is a dramatic fall for an official who, just a year ago, was being lauded for his visibility in the way that he kept the state’s residents up to date on the coronavirus response. His daily updates earned him an International Emmy. He wrote a book about New York’s Covid response and was a vocal chair of the National Governor’s Association. However, by resigning he can likely avoid the risk of impeachment, which could bar him from holding future state office, and allows him to leave with whatever high ground he can muster.

The fallout over the allegations against Cuomo has extended to Time’s Up, whose cofounder, Roberta Kaplan, resigned from the organization on Monday, after criticism that she was advising the governor’s administration on its response. And the investigative report highlighted the role that Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo, played in sitting in on the governor’s strategy sessions as the allegations first surfaced earlier this year. Chris Cuomo has not addressed the most recent investigative report on his show, and is on vacation this week. But he apologized in May after his role as an informal adviser to his brother was disclosed.

Cuomo referred to his three adult daughters in his statement, saying: “I want them to know, from the bottom of my heart: I never did, and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated. Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned from it. And that’s what life is all about.”

Cuomo was married for 15 years through 2005 to Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Cuomo came into office in 2011, succeeding David Patterson. Patterson had assumed office after the resignation of Eliot Spitzer, who resigned after it was revealed that he paid a prostitute for sex.