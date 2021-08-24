Andrew Cuomo Gets International Emmy Award Rescinded Following Sexual Harassment Allegations & Resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy winner.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the organization said in a statement to Deadline. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences last fall selected Cuomo as recipient of its International Emmy Founders Award.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” the academy’s president and CEO, Bruce Paisner, explained in a statement announcing the decision. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Three-term New York Governor Cuomo this month resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and possible impeachment by a State Assembly where had lost most of his support. His resignation followed a months-long investigation and a scathing report by the state attorney general’s office that found he sexually harassed 11 women, and in one instance, sought to retaliate against one of his accusers who went public with her allegations. His successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, was sworn in during a private ceremony at 12:01 am Tuesday as the state’s first female governor.