André Braugher Boards Universal’s New York Times Harvey Weinstein Exposé Movie ‘She Said’

André Braugher has joined Universal-Annapurna-Plan B’s feature adaptation of New York Times bestseller She Said about Pulitzer Prize winners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s investigative journalism into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault, which led to his conviction.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star joins previously announced cast of Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Patricia Clarkson in the Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida) scripted movie which Maria Schrader is helming. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison is serving as EP with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing for Plan B. Universal’s VP of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Braugher is a 2x Primetime Emmy winner for Lead Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for 2006’s Thief and Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998 for Homicide: Life on the Street. He stars as Captain Ray Holt on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine which premieres its eighth and final season on NBC on Aug. 12, 2021. Variety first had the news on Braugher.