And Just Like That ‘Sex And The City’ Fan John Oliver Reveals He’s #TeamSamantha

John Oliver is a passionate fan of Sex and the City but he doesn’t believe the HBO Max revival And Just Like That... can work without Kim Cattrall.

The chat show host went on a tangent while discussing emergency healthcare access on last night’s episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight as to why Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis need Cattrall’s Samantha Jones. The actress opted out of reprising the role in this new chapter which is currently shooting in New York City.

“No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless that is, that workplace is the Sex and the City reboot. What are you thinking?” asked a shocked Oliver during the segment. “It’s never going to work without Kim Cattrall. It’s not that any of you are bad it’s that you only work together.

He continued, “I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha. And I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha uses penne pasta to describe her new Italian lover’s d*ck, what is the point?”

And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

It is as yet unknown how the revival will address Cattrall’s absence.

Watch the segment in full below.