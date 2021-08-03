‘And Just Like That…’: Julie Halston To Reprise Her ‘Sex And The City’ Character Bitsy Von Muffling In Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Halston will reprise the role of Bitsy Von Muffling in HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… as a recurring guest star.

Bitsy is a New York socialite who married flamboyant cabaret singer Bobby Fine in the season 5 episode of the HBO original “I Love a Charade.” The last time she appeared was in the season 6 episode “The Domino Effect,” when a very pregnant Bitsy advises Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—who was having issues conceiving—to try acupuncture.

It is as yet unknown whether Nathan Lane, who played Bitsy’s beloved Bobby, will also appear.

And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series began production in the Big Apple in early July.

2020-21 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Watch on Deadline

Other returning cast includes David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, and Chris Noth, who was spotted shooting on location with Parker on Monday.

Halston is currently appearing in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl and co-starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of Fairycakes by Douglas Carter Beane.

It was announced last week that the veteran performer would be honored with the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy in raising funding and awareness for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

She is repped by Industry Entertainment & Innovative Artists Agency.