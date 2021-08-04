‘And Just Like That…’: Christopher Jackson And LeRoy McClain Join ‘Sex And The City’ Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, Bull) and LeRoy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Respect) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in recurring roles.

Jackson will portray Herbert Wexley, a successful Manhattan hedge fund banker and husband to documentarian and mother of three Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker). LeRoy’s character Andre Rashad Wallace is a successful musician and husband to Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), a Columbia law professor. Both Parker and Pittman joined the cast in mid-July alongside Sarita Choudhury.

The revival, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series began production in the Big Apple last month.

Emmy and Grammy winner Jackson portrayed George Washington in Hamilton and stars on CBS’ Bull. He is represented by Liebman Entertainment, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello.

McClain will appear opposite Jennifer Hudson in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect in the role of the singer’s brother, Cecil Franklin. He portrayed Shy Baldwin in Season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned him a SAG Award. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency and MGMT Entertainment.