AMPAS CEO Assures Members Museum Opening On Schedule For September 30; Academy In-Person Events And Screenings To Restart In Early 2022

AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson on Friday assured members in an email that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening remains on schedule for September 30. She also said the museum at the beginning would be operating at 50% capacity during business hours, with masks required for all indoor spaces. Of course, the Academy is emphasizing safety measures in light of the continuing pandemic and Delta variant surge that continues to wreak havoc with show-business-as-usual.

Hudson also updated reopening plans for the Academy itself, including a “hybrid” schedule to reopen Academy offices in Los Angeles, New York and London on non-disclosed dates in the fall, with in-person global membership meetings hopeful for spring 2022.

The target date as of now for resuming other in-person events — screenings, receptions, and public access to the library and archive — is now not expected until the start of 2022. But as exclusively reported earlier today by Deadline, the Academy’s digital screening room just opened for the Oscar season and will feature a bevy of contenders throughout the campaign. Still, it is clear those all-important screenings for members at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in the Academy’s Beverly Hills offices, as well as at the Linwood Dunn in Hollywood, are not happening for the rest of 2021 as the season really kicks into gear next month with the fall festivals.

Deadline previously exclusively revealed that AMPAS had called off potential plans for its annual reception at next week’s Telluride Film Festival. The festival says it will proceed this year without the Academy’s sponsorship and will call the event the “filmmakers reception.”

There was no mention in Hudson’s email about previously announced plans to hold the Governors Awards on January 15, 2022, and the 94th Oscar show on March 27, 2022, but those plans are still all systems go.

Here is Hudson’s email:

Dear Members,

The Academy Museum’s highly anticipated opening is just around the corner, and we hope you’re as excited as we are and making plans to visit. We believe it will be a wonderful source of inspiration and a place of discovery and exploration for you, your families, and people around the world.

As museums and cultural institutions remain open in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum will open as planned on September 30, and we are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our visitors. The museum will operate at 50% capacity during business hours, and masks will be required in indoor spaces.

At the Academy, we are looking forward to resuming in-person events, theater screenings, receptions, and public access to our library and archive at the start of the new year. We hope to have in-person global membership meetings in the spring if possible. In the meantime, we are happy to have our robust Academy Screening Room to share all the movies and added content throughout the season.

We plan to reopen Academy offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London on a hybrid schedule this fall, but remain flexible as we continue to monitor the current situation.

We so hope to see you at the museum and are looking forward to getting back to in-person Academy gatherings soon.

All best,

Dawn