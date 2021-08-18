‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Quarterfinals Win Tuesday; ‘Superman & Lois’ Finale Down From Premiere

Skip to main content
America’s Got Talent was a winner for NBC as the live quarterfinals brought the network to ratings and viewership glory Tuesday in broadcast primetime. The two-hour episode of the talent competition was the highest-rated and most-watched program Tuesday, drawing in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.60 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.

After AGT, NBC’s primetime saw the latest installment of College Bowl (0.4, 2.71), remaining steady with previous viewership and ratings.

Over at Fox, LEGO Masters (0.4, 1.39M) dropped from last week, and Fantasy Island fell from its debut by a tenth in the demo and 12% in viewers.

ABC’s primetime lineup consisted of a Home Economics marathon, which averaged a 0.2 demo rating and 1.17 million viewers over its three-hour run.

CBS earned the evening’s second-most watched program spot with NCIS (0.3, 3.38M). Reruns of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted closed out the network’s evening.

The CW DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 1.06M) ticked up from its Season 2 opener by a tenth in its demo and around 29% in viewers. Superman & Lois fell from its premiere in February with its Season 1 finale (0.2, 890,000).

