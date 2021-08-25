You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Florida Man’: Leonard Earl Howze, Isabel Gameros & Mark Jeffrey Miller Join Netflix Series As Recurring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Black Panther 2' Star Letitia Wright Injured During Accident On Set
Read the full story

‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals Top Tuesday, ‘Fantasy Island’ Reaches Viewership Low

Fantasy Island S1
Laura Magruder/FOX

The America’s Got Talent quarterfinals on Tuesday gave NBC the top primetime top with the most-watched and highest-rated program of the night. The two-hour episode earned an average 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.55 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.

AGT was steady ratingswise from last week but saw a tiny dip in viewers. The talent competition show peaked in its first hour, which drew 6.60M viewers.

The AGT quarterfinals were up against ABC’s two-hour offering of Bachelor In Paradise. Monday’s episode was up from the previous week, but Tuesday’s Bachelor In Paradise faltered a bit (0.7, 2.65M). Lance Bass was the latest guest host to come to paradise, following Wells Adams and David Spade, who stepped in amid Chris Harrison’s departure from the series. Upcoming guest hosts are Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

Fox peaked in adults 18-49 with a new Lego Masters (0.5.1.44M). The Fantasy Island reboot showed signs of stabilizing in Week 3, matching its Week 2 L+SD demo delivery (0.3 rating), while slipping further to a new viewership low (1.56M). The series premiered to a 0.4 in 18-49 and 1.97M viewers.

Watch on Deadline

Tuesday on CBS consisted of reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The network’s last program, FBI: Most Wanted, was the most-watched title in its timeslot.

Strong woman heroes were at the center of CW’s Tuesday, but neither DC’s Stargirl (0.1, 0.62M) nor Supergirl (0.1, .57M) performed well enough to outdo the other networks.

Later in the evening, ABC and NBC duked it out with a new episode of The Ultimate Surfer and College Bowl, respectively. While both of the competition programs raked in a 0.4 rating, College Bowl won more viewers.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad