‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Nightbirde Drops Out To Focus On Cancer Battle

America’s Got Talent will miss the tunes and vocal flair of contestant Nightbirde, who shared on Monday that she will not move on with the NBC competition series to focus on her battle with cancer.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT,” the singer revealed on Instagram. “Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, hails from Zanesville, Ohio and made a splash with her audition in June. She performed her original number “It’s Okay” on the NBC series, winning a major stamp of approval from Simon Cowell. He honored the singer with the highly sought-after Golden Buzzer. His fellow panelists also rewarded Nightbirde’s performance a standing ovation.

During her audition, Marczewski shared that she was dealing with cancer in her lungs, spine and liver. Her audition video, which can be viewed below, has been brought in nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

“Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams,” her post continued.

See her Instagram post and America’s Got Talent audition video below.



