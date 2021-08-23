‘American Night’: Saban Films Nabs Thriller Starring Emile Hirsch, Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Paz Vega Ahead Of Venice Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American rights to the action thriller American Night ahead of its debut at the Venice Film Festival, with plans to release it in theaters this fall.

The first feature from writer-director Alessio Della Valle is a neo-noir set in New York City’s corrupt contemporary art world, which stars Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The 12th Man) and Paz Vega (Spanglish).

Pic follows art dealer John Kaplan (Meyers) and Michael Rubino (Hirsch), the ruthless head of New York’s mafia, as they fight for money, art, power and love.

American Night is from Martha Productions, Pegasus Entertainment, QMI and RAI Cinema. Martha Capello and Ilaria Dello Iacono produced the film, with Giorgio Ferrero exec producing.

“We look forward to working with Director Alessio Della Valle on his feature directorial debut American Night,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “His experiences travelling the world have equipped him with a unique perspective and make him such a gifted filmmaker.”

Watch on Deadline

At Saban, American Night joins a slate of upcoming films that includes Joel David Moore’s horror thriller Hide and Seek, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Jared Cohn’s Reactor, co-starring Bruce Willis and Patrick Muldoon.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.