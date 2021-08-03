‘American Idol’: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie & Ryan Seacrest Return For Season 5

American Idol’s gang is intact.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are all returning for the fifth season on ABC and the 20th season overall.

The series will return in spring 2022.

Season five auditions will kick off August 6, with the return of Idol Across America, its live virtual nationwide search for stars taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

It will mark the first season under the leadership of showrunner and exec producer Megan Wolflick, who takes over sole control following the retirement of veteran showrunner Trish Kinane.

The series is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Wolflick, Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

“American Idol is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business,” added Megan Wolflick. “The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

“We are thrilled that Katy, Lionel, Luke and Ryan will be back to help discover our next American Idol,” added executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media. “This dream team has selected and guided some of the most talented Idol contestants in the history of the series, and we can’t wait to see who they’ll find next.”