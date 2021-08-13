‘American Horror Story’ Season 10: ‘Double Feature’ Episode Split Confirmed

The upcoming 10-episode 10th season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is titled Double Feature, reflecting the installment’s unusual structure — it contains two separate stories. Part I: Red Tide is set by the sea, while Part 2: Death Valley is set by the sand.

In an interview with Deadline as part of FX’s TCA virtual summer press tour, the network’s chairman John Landgraf confirmed how the season, which premieres August 25, will be split between the two features, with the first one spanning the first six episodes and the second the remaining four.

“We are excited about (the two features) coming up,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.

Added Landgraf: “They are both excellent. I’ve seen the cuts for the first one. I’ve only read the scripts for the second one but I think they are both really good.”

The 10 episodes will air consecutively, leading to the October 27 season finale on the eve of Halloween. For the first time in AHS‘ history, Double Feature will be available for in-season streaming, with new episodes put up on FX on Hulu the day after they premiere on the linear network.

AHS was renewed for three more seasons in January 2020. Murphy has yet to pitch FX on Season 11. “Ryan never tells us, it just comes fully formed in his head,” Landgraf said.

FX today released the first trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature Part I: Red Tide, which takes place in the seaside community of Provincetown, MA. The cast includes Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is executive produced by creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.