FX Teases ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ With Three-Part Audio Series

American Horror Story fans can get a taste of the series’ upcoming tenth installment, Double Feature, with a three-part audio drama.

Just days before American Horror Story: Double Feature touches down for its premiere, FX launched a three-part audio series featuring original character Rose Flynn, who hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.

Styled after late night radio shows, each three-to-eight installment of the audio series will feature clues, locations and a few surprises from the first part of Double Feature.

Set to debut Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m on FX, the latest installment is split into two parts, with the first six episodes set in the fictional Massachusetts seaside town. In part one, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

The last four episodes of the season will transition over to the second chapter, Death Valley.

Watch on Deadline

The first audio chapter has already dropped, catch it below. The second chapter will drop Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and the third on Wednesday at the same time, on American Horror Story‘s official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube feeds.

American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Story is produced by 20thTelevision.

