‘American Horror Stories’ Anthology Series Renewed For Season 2 By FX

FX is further expanding the American Horror Story franchise with a second installment of spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories, set to premiere in 2022. The Season 2 renewal, announced during FX’s portion of the summer TCA virtual press tour, comes less than a week before the American Horror Stories Season 1 finale, “Game Over,” is slated for FX on Hulu release Aug. 19.

Created by the mothership series’ creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, American Horror Stories is a weekly hourlong anthology series that features a different horror story, some of which call back to the original series, in each contained episode. Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman are among the AHS alums who appeared in American Horror Stories over the course of the series. Also part of the cast were Danny Trejo, Aaron Tveit, Paris Jackson, Madison Bailey and Virginia Garndner.

According to FX, American Horror Stories marked the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date. The anthology’s renewal also comes before the flagship series returns for its tenth installment Double Feature on FX Aug. 25.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television.