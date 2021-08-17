AMC Studios Opens Writers’ Rooms On ‘Invitation To a Bonfire’ Adaptation & Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Demascus’

AMC Studios has opened writers’ rooms on two new projects — Invitation to a Bonfire based on Adrienne Celt’s novel and inspired by the famed Nabokov marriage, from Rachel Caris Love (Physical); and Demascus, a comedic sci-fi series from Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) and executive produced by Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad producer Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions. Both are being developed as part of AMC’s scripts-to-series model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight-to-series. The news was announced during AMC’s TCA presentation Tuesday.

Created and executive produced by Love, Invitation to a Bonfire is a taut psychological thriller set at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey during the 1930s. The series follows Zoya, a naïve Russian groundskeeper, who becomes obsessed with the school’s newest faculty member, an enigmatic novelist, and is drawn into a lethal love triangle with him and his bewitching wife.

Related Story AMC Studios Opens Writers Room For 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches' Series In Anne Rice Universe Expansion

“Based on an exquisitely crafted novel, we’re excited to put this gripping story of love, loss, and identity into a writers’ room,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “With a brilliant visionary like Rachel driving this effort, we look forward to exploring these complicated, captivating characters and seeing how a potential series takes shape.

Watch on Deadline

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic genre-fluid coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

“The universal question of ‘who am I?’ is taken to the next level in this exciting and innovative project from Tearrance Chisholm and Gran Via Productions,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We’re thrilled to give Tearrance the opportunity to explore this visionary project and further develop Demascus’ heartfelt story in the writers’ room, and obviously our long history of successful collaborations with Mark Johnson add another layer of excitement and anticipation to this development.”