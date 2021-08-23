Amblin Adds Six To Cast Of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablesons,’ Loosely Based On His Childhood

EXCLUSIVE: Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, and Sophia Kopera join the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablesons, based loosely on his childhood. Francis-Deford will play the young, aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story in his very early years, with the other actors portraying his siblings at various stages of their lives. They join an A-list cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner and Oakes Fegley.

The script has been co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner. The film is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The film marks Francis-DeFord’s acting debut. He is represented by CESD.

Karsten first appeared on screen in Amazon’s Hunters, Evil Lives Here and the independent films Entanglement and Viceroy, the latter of which she not only starred in but wrote the screenplay. She is represented by CESD and Mara Entertainment.

Borria started acting at four years of age, working on a string of national commercials. She will be recurring on Fox’s upcoming Pivoting and will also appear in the upcoming season of Netflix’s You and Apple TV+’s Puppy Place. Spielberg’s film is her first feature.

Brace resides in Atlanta, GA. At an early age she showed a desire to perform and, like Borria, began her acting journey at the age of four. She is represented by Joy Pervis, J Pervis Talent Agency and Nicolle Campbell, TASM.

This is also Kopera’s feature film debut. Previously, she played the daughter of Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac’s characters in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and she can be seen in the upcoming season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She is represented by Jeff Wolfman from the Fred R. Price Talent Agency.