Bill Marsilii & Terry Rossio Sell Sci-Fi Action Thriller Spec ‘Time Zone’ To Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Marsilii and Terry Rossio have closed a deal for their feature spec Time Zone with Amazon Studios. Davis Entertainment will produce.

Time Zone is a science-fiction action thriller about a covert squad of first responders equipped with technology that allows them to manipulate time.

John Davis, John Fox and Jeremy Stein will produce for Davis Entertainment. Davis and Fox produced this past weekend’s No. 1 movie Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt; the Disney pic taking in over $92M WW between the box office and Disney+ Premier PVOD money in its first three days.

Marsilii and Rossio previously made a record-breaking deal with the sale of another science-fiction procedural original spec script, Deja Vu, which starred Denzel Washington and grossed over $180M WW.

Rossio most recently worked on Godzilla vs. Kong for Warner Bros. and Legendary, which grossed $467.4M worldwide. He also co-wrote Shrek and all five installments of Pirates of the Caribbean, the latter entire franchise grossing over $4.5 billion at the global box office.

Davis Entertainment’s recent credits also include Dolemite Is My Name, Game Night, Predators and Shaft.

Marsilii and Rossio are represented by WME, Bernie Cahill & Jon Kanak at Activist Artists Management and attorney Linda Lichter. Davis Entertainment is represented by attorney Michael Schenkman.