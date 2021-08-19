Amazon Studios Developing Feature Film ‘This Is Always’ With Mina Shum Directing And Daniel Dae Kim Eyed To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios, 3AD and Motoko Kimura are teaming up to develop the feature film This Is Always with Mina Shum writing and directing and Daniel Dae Kim in talks to star.

The film, which is based on a successful Japanese television series Pure Soul from YTV, follows two forty-somethings who feel perfectly content living their lives free of commitment until they meet one another. When a tragic unforeseen incident turns their lives upside down, can they still be perfect for each other?

Shum will executive produce, with Kim and John Cheng producing via 3AD. Kimura will also produce. Pure Soul was created and produced by Kimura while she was working for YTV.

Shum has written and directed five award-winning feature films that all had World Premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, and two films with U.S. premieres at Sundance. Shum’s first feature Double Happiness starring Sandra Oh won Best First Feature at the Berlin Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Torino Film Festival. Her most recent film, Meditation Park starring Cheng Pei-Pei, Tzi Ma and Sandra Oh premiered at TIFF, and was acquired by Netflix. Her work also includes episodic television, art installations, essays, lectures and short films.

Related Story 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' EPs Explain Why There's No Better Time Than The Present For Second Season Of National Geographic Anthology - TCA

3AD was established by Daniel Dae Kim to produce premier content for TV, film and digital media. Committed to storytelling featuring characters and cultures traditionally underrepresented, 3AD produced projects include the hit series The Good Doctor (ABC / SONY). The company is led by Kim and Head of Development, John Cheng, and is under a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

Watch on Deadline

Kim is represented by Daniel is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Shum is represented by CAA, Sukee Chew at Sugar23 and attorney Annie Lee at Gang Tyer Ramer Brown & Passman.