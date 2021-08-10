Amazon Studios & DeVon Franklin Developing Romantic Comedy ‘Relationship Goals’ Based On NY Times Bestseller

EXCLUSIVE: Breakthrough and Miracles From Heaven producer DeVon Franklin and his Franklin Entertainment are developing a feature film based on Michael Todd’s New York Times bestseller Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex with Amazon Studios. Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar) and Cory Tynan (Woman Thou Art Loosed) will write the script.

Relationship Goals is a candid, inspiring guide to finding lasting love and sustaining a healthy relationship that encourages readers to get real about their goals. The book is based on Todd’s viral, multimillion-view sermon series about dating, marriage and sex. Relationship Goals spent 13 straight weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and debuted at No. 1 on Amazon. The musical single “Relationship Goals (Revelation)” reached No. 10 on Billboard’s R&B chart.

Franklin is producing the project under his Franklin Entertainment. Katarina Hicks will oversee for the project for the company.

Franklin has a first-look deal at Paramount Pictures. The Franklin Entertainment president and CEO is currently in production on Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight, being directed by Eva Longoria. His 2019 faith-based feature Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz grossed more than $50 million worldwide on a $14M production cost, while Miracles From Heaven grossed over $73M WW off a $13M production budget.

Additionally, he also produced the animated film The Star. The former Columbia Pictures VP, who was behind such Will Smith hits as The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock and Seven Pounds, serves as a Governor-At-Large for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors.

Todd is the lead pastor of Transformation Church. His ingenious illustrations and H.O.T. (humble, open, and transparent) communication have drawn the support of the likes of Stephen Curry, Redman, KevonStage, Bishop TD Jakes and others. Beyond the pulpit, Todd is also a musical artist and producer. His new book, Crazy Faith, is set to be released in September.

The newly formed duo Tynan and Elliot are currently writing Johnson Family Celebration for Searchlight Pictures, with Cedric the Entertainer to star. Meanwhile, Elliot is working on two projects for Audible including the romantic comedy Technically Speaking and his audio book Streets, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir, which releases August 5. Previously, Elliot wrote Like Mike for 20th Century Fox, which earned more than $60M at the global B.O. He won a 2010 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for Just Wright.

Tynan recently sold the edgy tap dance drama Buffalo Flats to MGM. His previous work includes Play’d: A Hip Hop Story, which was nominated for a NAMIC Vision Award. He also previously wrote Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day, which was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

Franklin is repped by WME and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobsen. Elliot & Tynan are represented by The Cartel (Corey Ackerman & Ryan Saul) and attorney Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen. Todd is represented by attorney R. Vaughn Gill.