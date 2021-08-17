Amazon Studios Development Executive Steven Prinz Segues To Producing Deal With Streamer

Longtime Amazon Studios development executive Steven Prinz has left the executive ranks, signing an overall TV deal and a first-look feature deal with the company.

As part of the TV pact, Prinz will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming Amazon Original series Paper Girls from Legendary Television, and as executive producer for the second season of the anthology horror series Them. Prinz is also attached as executive producer on several projects in active development with Amazon Studios, including the Alma Har’el series Woman of the Year.

Prinz, who joined Amazon Studios in 2021 as one of the studio’s first executives, most recently served as Global Series Executive for Amazon Studios, overseeing the development of projects from creators with first look and overall deals with the studio, including Plan B Entertainment, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Riz Ahmed, Little Marvin, Alma Har’el, and more. He also oversaw production on Barry Jenkins’ critically-acclaimed The Underground Railroad, and the first season of Them.

“We are thrilled that Steve will be working with us in such key roles, while also getting this well-deserved chance to flex his creative muscles in a new way,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.