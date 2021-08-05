Amazon Postpones Return To Work To 2022 Amid Delta Variant Surge

Deadline has confirmed that employees at Amazon Studios are now expected to return to office on Jan. 3, 2022. That’s in line with the rest of the Amazon’s corporate employees in the U.S. and some foreign countries.

Originally, Amazon employees were looking to return the week of Sept. 7 after working remotely from home. Even though some Hollywood studios such as Sony have posted their return-to-office until approximately early-to-mid October, we hear that the early January date may become the new benchmark for all those in the corporate-end of the film and TV industry to welcome employees back as many monitor safety protocols and contend with the delta variant.

Amazon won’t require workers returning to its office to be vaccinated. CFO Brian Olsavsky confirmed this in a recent call for Amazon’s 2Q earnings last week. Employees will be required to wear masks in the office, unless they provide proof of vaccination.

Back in June when it appeared the pandemic was easing, Amazon changed its remote work policy, expecting staffers to work in the office three days a week, with two days from home.