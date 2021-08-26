Amazon Lands ‘Infinite Thread’ Drama From Justin Lin, Ramsay Brothers, Byron Balasco & Universal TV

Amazon Studios has put into development Infinite Thread, described as a series that blends true crime and science fiction, from the Ramsay brothers (Into the Dark), Kingdom creator Byron Balasco, Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal TV, where Lin is under a deal.



Infinite Thread began as a spec script written by Julius and Alston Ramsay, who also serve as co-showrunners alongside Balasco. In it, after a pair of twins are abducted, a determined sheriff deputy embarks on a quest into the unknown that will alter the course of human history. Infinite Thread blends true crime and science fiction in its depiction of one man’s epic investigation into a crime that breaks the boundaries of time and space.

The Ramsays executive produce with Belasco, along with Lin and Andrew Schneider for Perfect Storm. The project is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Universal TV, a division of Universal Television Group.

Lin and Schneider discovered the spec script last fall and immediately hit it off with the Ramsays, winning the spec for Universal Television in a highly competitive situation. They then brought Balasco on board and took it out to market, selling to Amazon in a bidding-war between multiple streamers.

The Ramsays wrote, directed, and executive produced Blumhouse’s presidential-themed horror film The Current Occupant for Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology series. They previously wrote, directed and produced the feature thriller Midnighters for IFC. Julius Ramsay has directed episodes of The Walking Dead, The Purge, Scream, Outcast, and Krypton and earned two Emmy nominations for editing Battlestar Galactica. Alston Ramsay has served as a high-ranking speechwriter to cabinet secretaries, four-star generals and CEOs. His journalistic work covers art and politics for The Daily Beast.

Balaso created the critically acclaimed series Kingdom, starring Frank Grillo, Nick Jonas and Jonathan Tucker, which ran for four seasons on DirecTV.

Lin is best known for directing the Universal Pictures hits The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek: Beyond, the final film in the modern Star Trek trilogy. Most recently, he directed F9. Next up he will direct parts 1 and 2 of Fast & Furious 10, the final installments in the Fast saga.

On the TV side, Perfect Storm Entertainment and Lin produced the hit series Scorpion, S.W.A.T., and Magnum P.I. for CBS and Universal Television.