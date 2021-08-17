Amazon’s IMDb TV Sets Distribution On Comcast’s Xfinity Flex And X1

Amazon’s IMDb TV, continuing its push into third-party distribution, has set a deal with Comcast to be integrated into the company’s Xfinity broadband and pay-TV platforms.

It is the first agreement for IMDb TV and a pay-TV operator. Comcast has led its peer group in weaving streaming services into its Xfinity Flex and X1 platforms, pursuing a strategy of reducing friction for viewers as they toggle between pay-TV and streaming. In recent years, it has made Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, YouTube and other streaming outlets available to its subscribers through the Xfinity interface.

IMDb TV, which launched as Freedive in early 2019, has ramped up quickly with a slate of original shows and appeal to advertisers in the burgeoning ad-supported streaming sector. Amazon said earlier this year the service was the main reason its ad-supported reach had topped 55 million monthly active viewers, more than double the level of at early 2020.

Initially, IMDb TV was available within Amazon’s Fire TV and Prime Video ecosystems, but this year alone it has set deals for its app to be carried on Roku, Xbox, LG, PlayStation, Chromecast with Google TV and other platforms. Earlier this month, the IMDb TV app launched on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices in the U.S.

The service continues to be available as an app on Fire TV and as a free channel in the Prime Video app spanning hundreds of mobile and connected devices.

Originals from Amazon Studios streaming on IMDb TV include docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary and scripted drama Leverage: Redemption. Original dramedy Pretty Hard Cases will premiere on September 10. Library shows on the service include series like Chicago Fire, All in the Family and Mad Men and feature films like Hunger Games and How to Train Your Dragon.