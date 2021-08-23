Amanda Seyfried Posts Moving Tribute In Honor Of ‘Big Love’ Co-Star Bill Paxton

Amanda Seyfried posted a touching message to her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton, who died four years ago in 2017 due to a stroke following open-heart surgery.

The actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the time she spent on the HBO drama with Paxton, who played her on-screen father for the show’s five-season run.

In the post, Seyfried wrote, “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees. I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.”

Paxton played Bill Hendrickson on Big Love, the father of a fundamentalist, polygamist Mormon family with Seyfried portraying Hendrickson’s oldest daughter. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin played his three wives. Ellen Burstyn, Philip Baker Hall, Aaron Paul, Harry Dean Stanton and Bruce Dean are also featured in the series.

The HBO drama aired for five seasons from 2006 to 2011 and garnered an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy nomination in its third season. The polygamist family drama was met with critical acclaim through the years with many critics placing the first three seasons as among one of the best television shows of the decade.

After his sudden death on February 25, 2017, Seyfried described Paxton as an “amazing and supporting father figure” and “made you feel like everything was possible.”