Alyssa Milano Confirms Uncle Suffered “Serious Heart Attack” Leading To Car Accident, Says She Is “Unsure If He Will Recover” – Update

UPDATED, 11:20 AM: Alyssa Milano has come forward with a statement regarding the car accident she was in Tuesday morning with uncle Mitch Carp, confirming that he “suffered a serious heart attack,” which resulted in a collision on a West Los Angeles highway.

The actress reflected on the harrowing experience in a five-part thread published on Twitter. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event…I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,” she wrote. “I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to [my uncle] and to me.”

Milano noted that her Uncle Mitch is “such an important part” of her family.

“He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover,” she shared. “I hope that you—and especially you in the media—will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

Milano closed her message out by sharing what she hopes her followers will take away from her experience. “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,” she wrote. “The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

According to report from the California Highway Patrol that we obtained, the actress was sitting in the right front passenger seat of a Ford Edge, going south in the #2 lane of the 405, when her uncle “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),” and became unconscious. The SUV he was driving subsequently drifted out of its lane and struck a Black SUV, which fled the scene of the collision. Milano reportedly discovered that her uncle was unconscious when she “felt an impact to the right side” of her vehicle. She then was able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.”

Sources told TMZ, which was first to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ also reported that Milano gave her uncle CPR until first responders were able to get to the scene, as she has confirmed in her posts regarding the accident.

When LAPD units arrived, they continued CPR. The Los Angeles City Fire Department took over when they arrived on scene, then transporting Carp to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano left the scene of yesterday’s accident uninjured, after being picked picked up by her husband, Dave Bugliari.

Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. (1/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

Later in the day, Milano took to Twitter to address Tuesday’s events, albeit vaguely. “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”